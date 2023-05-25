Rather than deal with NJ pricing, my cousins saw Bruce in Rome

Chris Rock, Woody Harrelson, Sting, Sacha Baron Cohen, Nick Cave, and Metallica's Lars Ulrich weren't the only celebrities in attendance at the Bruce Springsteen concert at Circo Massimo in Rome.

(left to right) Paula Trevelise, Donna Spagnuolo, Marilyn Trevelise, and friend Joanne Leanza (Photo: Donna Spagnuolo)

My cousins Donna Spagnuolo, Marilyn Trevelise, Paula Trevelise, and their friend Joanne Leanza, have way too much time on their hands. That's a good thing when it comes to seeing Bruce Springsteen. So rather than deal with trying to see Bruce at Metlife, they booked a trip to Italy where they were not only blessed by the boss, but the Pope as well.

Pope Francis I (Photo: Donna Spanguolo)

Why Rome?

We decided to go to Rome because Mrilyn was able to in the que to buy tickets for here in NJ. The first time got in, the tickets were $300-then she got dropped. She got back in, then the same tickets were doubled to $600. Then the 3rd time theywere $1500. Dynamc pricing was crazy. Then we found out he was playing in Rome, so Marilyn went to Ticketmaster in Rome, and the tickets were $100. So, we decided we make a vacation of it to celebrate Marilyn's birthday and my 50th time seeing Bruce; we are all big fans! So, it was cheaper to see him there.

Bruce Springsteen (Photo: Donna Spangnola)

But Jersey was definitely in the house.

(Photo: Donna Spanguolo)

And outside as well.

Steven Van Zandt (Photo: Donna Spanguolo)

How much did it cost?

It was $100.00 for Bruce's tickets. Then $900.00 for the room for a week and $1600.00 airfare.

Well worth the trip when you not only get to see Bruce in Rome...

Roy Bittan (Photo: Donna Spanguolo)

Steven Van Zandt and Bruce Springsteen (Photo: Donna Spanguolo)

They also got to see Florence, Pompei, and the Leaning Tower of Pisa:

(Photo: Donna Spanguolo)

(Photo: Donna Spanguolo)

(Photo: Donna Spanguolo)

(Photo: Donna Spanguolo)

(Photo: Donna Spanguolo)

It turned out to be a much better total experience than seeing Bruce at MetLife Stadium.

(Photo: Donna Spanguolo)

Bruce Springsteen (Photo: Donna Spanguolo)

Anyone can see Bruce in New Jersey, but to see him in Rome and hang with your cousins and your family, does it get any better than that?

In New Jersey, with that crazy ticket pricing, every time we got in the queue the tickets, went from $300 to $1500.00 - crazy. So for $3000.00 we got a week.

A week they will never forget.

