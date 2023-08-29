Rapidly expanding Tex-Mex restaurant chain is coming to New Jersey

Maybe you haven’t heard of Capital Tacos, but it’s a fast-growing Tex-Mex chain based in Florida, and they have their sights set on New Jersey.

One thing about it, though, they haven’t picked the exact spot for their first Garden State restaurant. Parth and Yash Patel, two brothers, are the franchisees bringing the chain to New Jersey; in a statement,

Our current goal is to find the right home for Capital Tacos in New Jersey," Parth shared. "Although we haven't made any final decisions, we're particularly drawn to real estate options in Middlesex County. We're hopeful we can find the proper real estate and begin the buildout process as quickly as possible to stay on track for an opening in the early months of 2024.

Capital Tacos co-founder Josh Luger said the company is eager to add New Jersey locations to the mix.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand Capital Tacos into the Northeast — more specifically, into the Middlesex County area,” he said.

Since launching its franchise program in early 2022, Capital Tacos has expanded far beyond its Tampa homebase, with brick-and-mortar restaurants open or under development in Atlanta, Charlotte, North Carolina, Denver, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and markets throughout Florida, many of which have opened just this summer.

According to the Capital Tacos website:

We don’t skip steps or take the easy path when it comes to delivering uniquely great food. Our menu is chef-created, made from scratch, from homemade recipes, grilled and then hand-crafted to order. And we continually innovate. Why? Because the #DoneRight mission never ends. Once we set a high bar and reach it, we simply reset it even higher.

