Recently the online magazine Insider ranked the most iconic boardwalks in America. Only two from New Jersey made the list. As far as most of us here in New Jersey are concerned, all of our boardwalks are at the top of the list and the rest of the posers can follow in whatever order they choose.

Being from here we really can't image anyplace else having an authentic boardwalk, unless it's maybe Coney Island or Ocean City, Maryland. Other than those two, the rest are just sorry copycat versions of the Garden State's iconic treasures

A lot of how you feel about which boardwalk is the best has to do with where you went as a kid or your first boardwalk experience. There is nothing like walking down a New Jersey boardwalk on a summer evening with your kids or your significant other. The feeling is just so uniquely Jersey and just one of the best simple pleasures of life that we sometimes take for granted.

I realize this is totally subjective, but here is my raking of the best boardwalks in New Jersey. Some towns have boardwalks with nothing on them. Nice, but they're not on the list.

1) WILDWOOD

2) OCEAN CITY

3) NORTH WILDWOOD

4) POINT PLEASANT

5) SEASIDE HEIGHTS

6) ATLANTIC CITY

7) ASBURY PARK

8) SEASIDE PARK

9) LONG BRANCH

10) KEANSBURG (soft spot in my heart)

11) OCEAN GROVE (There's a pavilion and a view of the charming town)

There's probably not one person in the state that would agree with this list. Some would add the simple boardwalks that are just boardwalks. Some would definitely rank these in different order. But something we all can agree on in New Jersey. We have the BEST boardwalks in the country and everything else is just a poor imitation.

