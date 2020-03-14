Random Photos from Everyday Jersey Life

I always have my "camera" with me.

It's been a while since I went through what's in there...

A bent penny for your thoughts. (Craig Allen photo).

So, Let's GO:

Have Heart. (Craig Allen photo).

This made me laugh at Christmastime...and I'm still laughing. (Craig Allen photo).

The striped Conehead (Beldar?) says: Walk carefully. (Craig Allen photo).

Got cookies, sir? (Craig Allen photo).

Thank you for your service. (Craig Allen photo).

Uncured? What does it still have? (Craig Allen photo).

Will the Uncured ham turn...green, Sam? (Craig Allen photo).

So does everything else we...ingest. Including green eggs & ham. (Craig Allen photo).

Yes...on Friday night, and on the weekend. (Craig Allen photo).

So true. (Craig Allen photo).

I'm branching out, in case this radio thing doesn't work out. (Craig Allen photo).

Captain Kirk is telling me it's time to go. (Craig Allen photo).

Til next "random" time..."See ya, bye!"