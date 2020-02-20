Ramapo College Named one of the most Autism-friendly

A ranking has been released of the 30 Best Small Colleges for Students on the Autism Spectrum, and one New Jersey college made the list: Ramapo College.

The rankings were done by the Applied Behavioral Analysis Programs Guide and only considered schools with enrollments under 10,000. Rutgers and Farleigh Dickinson are both on the list for larger colleges and universities.

The rankings took into consideration the number and type of specialized programs that provide support and resources for students on the spectrum, overall “autism friendliness” which includes buddy systems and housing accommodations, scholarships and financial aid specifically for autism students, and the “it” factor which might include courses on autism, autism research, or schools specifically founded for special needs students.

Ramapo College was cited for its “ENHANCE” program which includes services like weekly individualized appointments with a counselor, weekly group meetings for peer support, the pairing of students with peer mentors, social events, and parent consultations.

