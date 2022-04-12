A teacher who shouted, "How many white people came and shot you today?" as part of a profanity laced racist tirade has been suspended from a Jersey City Middle School.

The teacher, who is not being identified, was apparently responding to a disagreement between two students and attempting to discourage resorting to violence to settle differences.

The incident reportedly happened at the Academy 1 Middle School.

A parent provided a recording of a portion of the 45 minute rant to the Jersey Journal.

The newspaper reports the recording includes the teacher telling the students and their classmates, "Your neighborhood is filled with violence. Who is perpetrating the violence? Black on Black. The whites aren't coming here shooting you all down. How many white people came and shot you today?”

In acknowledging the incident, interim superintendent Norma Fernandez, conceded the teacher's point may have been "well intended," but told NJ.com, "The language that was used and the references that were made did not really portray a positive message.”

School officials would not comment on the specifics of the incident between students that triggered the outburst from their teacher.

Teacher's union officials knew about the incident, but refused to comment on it.

As the investigation into the incident continues, the teacher has been suspended with pay.

