Racial slur found at Rowan University dorm in Glassboro, NJ

Campus police at Rowan University are investigating after a racial slur was found on the door to a dorm room on campus.

A female Black student found the slur scrawled on entry to her room at Holly Pointe Commons on Saturday. It was written on a decoration she had placed on her door.

Holly Pointe is the dorm primarily used by freshman at Rowan. NJ.com reports the victim is the only black student on that floor of the housing unit. The website quotes the sister of the victim claiming the university was slow to respond to the incident.

It’s deeply troubling whenever one of our own faces an ugly, racist act on campus. It goes against everything we are striving for here at Rowan and it will not be tolerated. - Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand

Rowan Police are not commenting on their investigation, but university president Ali A. Houshmand issued a statement on the Rowan website confirming the incident.

"I assure you the incident is under active investigation by a police detective in our Department of Public Safety and the Office of the Dean of Students," Houshmand wrote, "When apprehended, the perpetrator will be subject to disciplinary and/or legal action."

Houshmand did not indicate if they had any suspects, or if they suspected a fellow student.

He did strongly condemn racism, writing, "None of us should take this incident lightly. When hateful actions affect one, they affect us all. Its important that we stand united. If you hear discriminatory insults, speak up. If you witness racist behavior, report it. Stand up. Step in. Don't be a passive observer."

Rowan is making counseling available to any student who may have been "triggered" by the incident.

Counselors and psychologists are available at the university Wellness Center on a walk-in basis between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Counselors are also available by phone 24/7 at: 856-256-4333.

