A New Jersey Transit rider captured a fellow passenger's racist tirade, which was apparently sparked by a conductor asking him to mask up. The incident escalated into the passenger assaulting the conductor.

Kore James, of Paterson, shot the video and ultimately came to the conductor's aide when the confrontation gets physical. Thomas Vitulano is charged with aggravated assault, interfering with transportation and disorderly conduct.

James told the Daily Voice Vitulano immediately started berating the conductor when he was asked to please wear a mask on the Hoboken bound train.

The video records Vitulano repeatedly calling the conductor the N-word and anti-gay slurs. Vitulano continues to shout and taunt the conductor, and asks him to step off the train. James says after Vitulano screamed "Go Back to Haiti," he moved on the conductor and physically assaulted him.

It was then, James, told the Daily Voice, he stopped recording and rushed to help the conductor by pinning Vitulano to the ground. "I just hope that someone would do the same thing if that was my family in trouble," James said.

James has posted the video on YouTube. You can click on the link to view it but be warned there is frequent use of profanity and racist language throughout.

Injuries to the conductor are not believed to be serious. Vitulano was jailed in Bergen County pending a court appearance.

