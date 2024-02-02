🐕 Lost dog boarded a New Jersey Transit train

A wayward dog boarded a New Jersey Transit train during Thursday morning's commute, and now the agency is hoping you can help him find his way back home.

The little white pup may have been lost and was following an unrelated commuter. When that commuter boarded a train at the Mountain Station at 7:52 a.m., the dog went along for the ride.

Mountain station is in upper South Orange along the Morris and Essex Line of New Jersey Transit.

The pup remained aboard the train and mingled with commuters through five stops and ultimately made the 14-mile trip from South Orange to the Hoboken Terminal.

That's where New Jersey Transit Police rescued the dog and tried to find the owner.

Officers searched with other agencies around the Mountain Station to see if there were reports of a lost dog. They had no luck.

Now, the dog has been taken to the Jersey City Humane Society and will be cared for until his owner can be found.

New Jersey Transit Police ask if you know anything about the dog or his owners, to please contact them so they can be reunited.

You can contact the Central Communications Center at 1-800-242-0236 or 973-378-6565.

New Jersey transit riders have had their fair share of animal encounters lately.

In December a bull was seen trotting along the Northeast Corridor tracks and made it all the way to Newark.

Named "Ricardo," the bull was eventually captured in a parking lot and is now living the good life at the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage.

His adventures even inspired a stuffed animal that was sold around the holidays by New Jersey Transit to help pay for Ricardo's care at the sanctuary.

