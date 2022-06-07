A serial masturbator terrorized six female New Jersey Transit drivers for months, and the agency did nothing about it, according to a new lawsuit.

All of the drivers worked out of the New Jersey Transit garage in Gloucester County.

According to the suit, obtained by NJ.com, the first incident occurred in 2019 when a man got onto an NJT bus, exposed himself and masturbated in front of the driver.

The driver claims she reported the incident, but nothing was done.

Similar incidents occurred over the next six months involving other drivers, but the suit alleges nothing was done and NJT refused to empower the drivers to ban the man from riding.

NorthJersey.com reports one supervisor told a driver that complained about the incident, "You're a mother, you've never seen a penis before?"

New Jersey transit is not commenting on pending litigation.

The man was eventually arrested, but the circumstances involving the arrests are not clear or detailed in the lawsuit.

The man is identified in the lawsuit as S.G.

S.G. reportedly pled guilty to lewd behavior in 2021 and barred from having any contact with NJT bus drivers.

The suit is seeking unspecified damages, but is also demanding a outside review of the matter and reforms to how NJT and police respond to and handle such incidents in the future.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

