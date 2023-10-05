Shocking meltdown — NJ woman fired after xenophobic rant

👿 A NJ woman was captured on video screaming at German tourists

A woman who was caught on video during an alcohol fueled anti-immigrant tirade on a New Jersey Transit train has been fired after her employer watched the video.

Brianna Pinnix, 30, from Mahwah was with her boyfriend when she encountered a group of tourists from Germany on an NJT train.

It is not clear what set her off, but a reddit user who goes by the handle 's_y_s_t_e_m_i_c_' posted the video.

A woman identified as Brianna Pinnix shouts at German tourists on a New Jersey Transit train

Pinnix is seen getting right in the face of the shocked tourists as she berates them. At one point, one of the men she was yelling at told her, "He can't understand you."

That didn't stop Pinnix from her xenophobic tirade.

"Let's not let immigrants take up our own country," she yelled as horrified passengers looked on.

Her boyfriend tried several times to calm her down and pull her away from the German tourists. She just kept going.

"How about you get the f-k out of our country," she shouted at the group of men.

That's the point where the boyfriend pleaded with her, "Brie, do not do this, you’re going to get arrested." He told her if she didn't stop, he would never talk to her again.

A friend tries to restrain a woman identified as Brianna Pinnix as she shouts at German tourists on a New Jersey Transit train

Pinnix was undeterred. "I can handle my own," she said as she pushed him away.

It's not clear from the video what ultimately got her to stop her rant or where the couple were headed to or coming from.

The UK's Daily Mail was the first to post the video and identify Pinnix.

Rant cost Pinnix her job

At the time, Pinnix was working for New York Based prescription drug benefits manager Capital Rx.

The New York Post reports she was employed as a talent acquisition specialist.

A friend tries to restrain a woman identified as Brianna Pinnix as she shouts at German tourists on a New Jersey Transit train

Not anymore.

A spokesman for the company confirmed to the Post that Pinnix has been fired.

In a statement, the company denounced their former employee's behavior asd said, "After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question."

Social media scrubbed

Prior to the incident, Pinnix was very active on social media.

Dozens of photos of her and her boyfriend were posted smiling, laughing, dining, vacationing and sunbathing.

A woman identified as Brianna Pinnix shouts at German tourists on a New Jersey Transit train

All of her social media profiles and her professional LinkedIn profile have been removed.

