NJ Transit now selling merchandise to capitalize on new bull celebrity

🐂NJ Transit is taking pre-orders for a plush Ricardo the Bull

🐂The $20 stuffed animal is available for purchase at the NJ Transit Shoppe

🐂A portion of the proceeds will help care for Ricardo at his new animal sanctuary

Get your Ricardo the Bull plush at the NJ Transit Shoppe.

NJ Transit announced on its Facebook page that pre-orders are now open for the “showstopping Ricardo the Bull” plush. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to support Ricardo.

This 6-inch stuffed animal dressed in a blue neckerchief with the NJ Transit logo on it, is named after the real-life bull who captured the hearts of New Jerseyans as well as the entire nation’s attention.

Last week, the long-horned bull was found trotting along the Northeast Corridor tracks, making it to Newark Penn Station.

Ricardo the bull at the Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue Ricardo the bull at the Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue (Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue) loading...

NJ Transit and Amtrak trains were delayed on Thursday morning as police tried to capture the bull, who was not only seen on video on the tracks at Newark Penn but was also photographed standing under the platform at the station.

The animal, whose origin is still a mystery, was finally cornered in a parking lot, tranquilized by police, and taken away in an animal carrier.

Ricardo, named after one of the policemen who helped in the rescue, now has a new, permanent home at Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, where owner, Mike Stura says he is “perky” and eating well. Soon, he will join the rest of the 400 animals at the sanctuary once the veterinarians give him a clean bill of health.

Stura said nothing would ever be expected from Ricardo, except to be healthy and happy for the rest of his life.

“Now, you can bring home a piece of Ricardo’s inspiring story while helping support him on his new journey,” according to the NJ Transit Shoppe site.

The plush Ricardo sells for $20 and a portion of the proceeds will go directing to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue to help care for his needs.

The stuffed animal’s expected release date is Jan. 3, 2024.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom