Rabies Alert for Manchester Township, NJ – Cat tests positive after attacking several people

The Ocean County Health Department has sent out a rabies alert for a section of Manchester Township.

Several people were attacked by a cat in the Pines Manor section of town, which is a mobile home community off Route 37.

That cat has been found dead, and has subsequently tested positive for rabies.

Health officials are urging anyone who may have come in contact with the cat to seek immediate medical attention.

Rabies is highly contagious to animal and humans. If caught early in humans, it can be treated. If left untreated, it is almost always fatal.

Manchester police say they were called to Pines Manor last Wednesday for a report that a cat was attacking people. Animal was found dead, and removed for testing by the animal control officer.

If you came in contact with this cat, notify the Ocean County Health Department at 732-341-9700 and seek medical attention immediately.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death.

https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html

Treatment involves a series of shots given to prevent the rabies vaccine from infecting the human nervous system.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

