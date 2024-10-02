Prosecutor: NJ sex offender raped lost girl walking in Toms River

🔺NJ convicted sex offender arrested again

TOMS RIVER — A convicted sex offender from Toms River has been accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl he picked up walking along Route 70 last weekend.

On Sunday, a 14-year-old girl contacted the Manchester Township Police Department and said she had been sexually assaulted by a man she did not know.

Keith Hahn, 46, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, kidnapping, luring and endangering the welfare of a child, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Law enforcement with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Toms River Police found that the victim had been walking on Route 70 in Manchester when she became lost.

A man driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped and talked to the teen, who eventually asked for a ride to the animal shelter in Toms River, Billhimer said.

Instead, he drove the victim to an area in Toms River and sexually assaulted her — before driving to the local Walmart, where the teen ran from the Jeep, the prosecutor continued.

Investigators traced the incident to Hahn - a registered Megan’s Law offender.

On Tuesday, police arrested Hahn at his home.

He was being held at the Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Hahn was first convicted in 1995 of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 18, according to the New Jersey Sex Offender Internet Registry.

He was also convicted in 1999 of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 13, Asbury Park Press reported.

