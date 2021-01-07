Why must companies toy with us. Especially fast food. Introducing products, getting us hooked, then taking them away without explanation. Have we not proven our loyalty McDonald’s? Are we not among the most obese nations on earth Wendy’s? (I think the late Dave Thomas would agree we’ve done our part! Now what did he die of again? Never mind! I digress!)

The latest seventh circle of Hell of discontinued products award goes to Taco Bell for getting us hooked on something called their Grilled Cheese Burrito. Had you at just the name, amiright?

Thrillist.com described this heavenly product as being “inspired by the classic grilled cheese sandwich, features seasoned beef, rice, a three-cheese blend, crunchy red tortilla strips, chipotle sauce, and reduced fat sour cream -- all in a flour tortilla that's "hugged" by a warm, outer layer of grilled cheese.”

O.M.G.

I’m telling you, you would leave your spouse for this thing. By the second bite you thought, "how was this not invented until now?"

So guess what they just tore off their menu. Yep. Already, only a few months in, you can no longer find a Grilled Cheese Burrito at Taco Bell. At least not at the one in my town. And it’s conspicuously absent from the menu on their national site.

You did this with the Fiesta Potatoes and ruined my relationship with my daughter. (I’m the one who had to tell her and I think she believes I was somehow involved.) You destroyed the hearts of many when you did this with the Mexican Pizza. So what if by the time you were done eating it you looked like a sloppy crime scene? They were good!

Now this.

I don’t know who’s making these decision Taco Bell but may I remind you we are still in a pandemic? As a provider of comfort food you have a special responsibility. You’ve made us the cat and your food the red laser pointer.

ENOUGH!

Ooh wait, what’s this, the Nachos Fries are back?

