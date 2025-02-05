After child-porn arrest of NJ man, 33, police find a more disturbing crime

🔻NJ man busted for child porn

HILLSBOROUGH – A 33-year-old township man was arrested twice last month, accused of sharing child sex abuse files and having sexually explicit chats with at least two young victims.

Adam Rose, of Hillsborough, was initially taken into custody on Jan. 8 after law enforcement raided his home and seized electronic devices.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the possession and social media distribution of child sexual abuse files was shared with State Police, who then alerted the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rose was taken into custody and charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse materials and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials.

He was briefly held and then released from custody after an appearance in Superior Court.

Rose’s electronic devices were examined by investigators, who discovered he had been communicating on social media with two victims — a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Law enforcement officers interviewed the juvenile victims and confirmed that Rose carried out online sexually explicit conversations with both of them.

On Jan. 16, Rose was arrested again by members of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations/Computer Crimes Unit.

He was additionally charged with two counts of providing obscene material to a minor, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one additional count of possession of child sexual abuse materials — all third-degree offenses.

Rose was taken to Somerset County Jail — on Wednesday, he remained there pending a court hearing.

Anyone with potentially relevant information was urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations/Computer Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323 or via the STOPit app.

Information can also be shared anonymously through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

