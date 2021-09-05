Prosecutor: Man in Aberdeen, NJ had machete, sword, nail gun
ABERDEEN — A man armed with a machete, a sword, nail gun and other dangerous items prompted an hours-long police standoff on Saturday, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced.
Criminal charges were pending as of Sunday against 45-year-old Wilbert Hickman following the situation, which ended peacefully, Linskey said.
Aberdeen Township Police had responded to a home on Wilson Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday and found Hickman inside a garage with the weapons and dangerous materials, including lighter fluid.
Following lengthy negotiations which also involved county law enforcement, Hickman was taken into custody shortly after 2 p.m. and was to be evaluated.
First responders remained unharmed in the incident.
