Prosecutor: Man in Aberdeen, NJ had machete, sword, nail gun

ABERDEEN — A man armed with a machete, a sword, nail gun and other dangerous items prompted an hours-long police standoff on Saturday, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced.

Criminal charges were pending as of Sunday against 45-year-old Wilbert Hickman following the situation, which ended peacefully, Linskey said.

Aberdeen Township Police had responded to a home on Wilson Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday and found Hickman inside a garage with the weapons and dangerous materials, including lighter fluid.

Following lengthy negotiations which also involved county law enforcement, Hickman was taken into custody shortly after 2 p.m. and was to be evaluated.

First responders remained unharmed in the incident.

