Prosecutor: Elmwood Park, NJ man stabbed woman with kitchen knife
A 25-year-old Elmwood Park man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing a woman with a kitchen knife on New Year’s Eve, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.
Emiliano Domi, a bakery employee, was arrested on Friday, according to the prosecutor's office.
Elmwood Park police responded around noon to a domestic violence incident at a residence along Martha Avenue.
Officers found a 43-year-old female victim with a stab wound, Musella said.
She was in stable condition at a local hospital as of Sunday.
Musella did not disclose anything further about the relationship between Domi and the woman who was hurt.
In addition to first-degree attempted murder, Domi also is charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
He was being held in Bergen County Jail, pending his first court appearance.
