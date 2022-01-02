Prosecutor: Elmwood Park, NJ man stabbed woman with kitchen knife

A 25-year-old Elmwood Park man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing a woman with a kitchen knife on New Year’s Eve, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

Emiliano Domi, a bakery employee, was arrested on Friday, according to the prosecutor's office.

Elmwood Park police responded around noon to a domestic violence incident at a residence along Martha Avenue.

Officers found a 43-year-old female victim with a stab wound, Musella said.

She was in stable condition at a local hospital as of Sunday.

Musella did not disclose anything further about the relationship between Domi and the woman who was hurt.

In addition to first-degree attempted murder, Domi also is charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was being held in Bergen County Jail, pending his first court appearance.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

Counting down New Jersey's top 15 weather stories of 2021

​​

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them? Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add?