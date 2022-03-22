Prosecutor: After recent fight, NJ man killed pedestrian with van

PAULSBORO — A 68-year-old Gloucester County man is charged with murder after Sunday’s deadly hit and run of a man he had recently fought, authorities said on Tuesday.

Giovanni Esposito, of the Gibbstown section of Greenwich, was arrested shortly after the fatal incident on Sunday afternoon, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Paulsboro police responded around 1:18 p.m. to the area of North Commerce and Buck Streets, where a man was lying unresponsive on a sidewalk.

Investigators found the man, whose identity has not yet been publicly released, had been struck by a red van driven by Esposito.

Officers caught up with Esposito a short distance from the crime scene and his vehicle was seized as evidence.

Following an autopsy on Monday by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office, the man’s death by blunt force trauma to the chest was ruled as a homicide.

Esposito was being held in Salem County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with potential information on the investigation can contact Det. Krystal Santiago of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5508 or Sgt. Len Vasta of the Paulsboro Police Department at 856-423-1101.

