⚡Mantua Township took the brunt of Tuesday's storms

⚡Trees and power lines fell across the roads and yards

⚡Damage forced Mantua Public Schools to cancel classes

MANTUA — A South Jersey town appears to have been the bullseye for Tuesday's thunderstorms, with numerous trees and power lines down, causing power outages and forcing schools to close for the day.

While much of the state escaped major impacts from the storms, the thunderstorms that rolled through with heavy rain, gusty winds and even hail had a major effect on Mantua Township.

"Storm was wicked! Incredible lightning, thunder, hail and wind," wrote one Facebook user.

People were advised by Mantua Police to avoid travel within the township. Multiple roads were flooded in the Williamstown section of Monroe Township in Gloucester County. Sections of Bridgeton Pike and Berkeley Road were closed, along with "multiple side streets," according to the Mantua Fire Department.

6 ABC Action News reported a tree hit a house in Mantua, temporarily trapping two residents inside.

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Notice about Mantua Public Schools being closed on Wed, Sept, 2, 2026 (Mantua Public Schools) Notice about Mantua Public Schools being closed on Wed, Sept, 2, 2026

Other areas impacted by the storms

The damage also caused Mantua Public Schools to cancel classes for the day. The district will make a decision about Thursday classes later in the day.

A total of 3,546 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to its outage map. PSE&G and JCP&L had scattered outages of under 1,000 customers in their respective service areas.

Strong winds and hail hit other parts of New Jersey

Beyond Gloucester County, a wind gust of 68 mph was recorded in Surf City and 55 mph in Beach Haven.

Several trees came down in Egg Harbor Township, while a tree fell onto Route 18 north at Route 79 in Marlboro. News 12 reported that a large tree fell across Coles Avenue in Mountainside.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Burlington County, but the National Weather Service had not reported that it would send any teams to investigate possible tornadoes.

The Bruno Mars concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia was stopped as a storm moved through but resumed just before 10 p.m.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects another potential round of strong thunderstorms on Thursday.

"As temperatures jump back into the upper 80s with times of clouds and sun that high heat and humidity will be the perfect recipe for noisy thunderstorms, which could produce heavy rain, flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts," Zarrow said.

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