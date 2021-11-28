Prosecutor: 3 men charged with attempted murder after Passaic, NJ knife fight

PASSAIC — Three men have been arrested following a stabbing very early Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced.

Passaic Police responded after 2 a.m. to the area of Van Buren Street and Lexington Avenue, on a report of a fight in-progress.

Officers found a 29-year-old Passaic man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, police were notified that a 28-year-old man, also from Passaic, had arrived in a private vehicle seeking treatment for several stab wounds.

Investigators determined that 26-year-old Sergio Xochiuilacuamatzi and 21-year-old Christian Martinez, both of Passaic, and 25-year-old Richard Arriaga, of Wayne, had been involved in the knife fight, according to the prosecutor.

All three men were arrested late Friday night, in separate locations, Valdes said.

Xochiuilacuamatzi, Martinez and Arriaga are each charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

They also face fourth-degree counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal mischief.

Prosecutors have filed motions to continue holding Xochiuilacuamatzi, Martinez and Arriaga pending their respective trials.

All three men face a detention hearing on Wednesday.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey