Pros and cons of every New Jersey county
One of the treasures of New Jersey is how diverse our landscape is from county to county. You could be in the flat land of Burlington County and in a two hour drive be in the mountains of Sussex County.
Relative to the rest of the United States, New Jersey is small when it comes to counties. We rank 40th on the list of states with the most. Right in front of Nevada (17) and just behind Wyoming (23).
A recent Reddit thread was discussing the pros and cons of every county in New Jersey. The list will stay away from cost of living in each county, and focus on the other attributes each county has to offer.
Below are every NJ county's pros and cons according to Reddit users on this thread.
Atlantic County
Pros: Atlantic City, Lucy The Elephant, proximity to the beach
Cons: Also Atlantic City
Bergen County
Pros: Very diverse, close proximity to NYC with easy transportation
Cons: Bad traffic.
Burlington County
Pros: Very diverse land, lots of farms, lots of activities to do outdoors, nice parks.
Cons: No ocean or mountains, can feel like you're in the middle of nowhere. Proximity to everything can feel far.
Camden County
Pros: Shopping and restaurants, close proximity to Philadelphia
Cons: Bad traffic, very 'built up'.
Cape May County
Pros: Proximity to the beach, boardwalks, second least populated county, Cape May ferry, Cape May lighthouse.
Cons: Tourism, how busy it can get in the summer months, how desolate it can be in winter.
Cumberland County:
Pros: Rural but never too far from anything, bilingual speakers are very common, diversity of residence makes for great food choices.
Cons: Lack of access to services, can feel like you're living in Alabama.
Essex County
Pros: Near airports, major highways, good public transit, Prudential Center, NJPAC, Wellmont Theatre.
Cons: Very crowded, high crime rate in some spots.
Gloucester County
Pros: Borders Philadelphia, diverse, easy access to Delaware River.
Cons: Traffic, bumpy roads.
Hudson County
Pros: Bar and restaurant scene, close proximity to NYC, Hoboken, Jersey City, good public transportation.
Cons: Lack of parking, can be crowded.
Hunterdon County
Pros: Not too much congestion, wide open places, low crime.
Cons: No easy access for shopping, not easy for public transportation.
Mercer County
Pros: Princeton, Trenton Mercer airport, hour from NYC or the beach.
Cons: Rush hour traffic, land is relatively flat.
Middlesex County
Pros: Central Jersey so can say both Pork Roll or Taylor Ham, good shopping and restaurants.
Cons: Overpopulated.
Monmouth County
Pros: Proximity to the shore, great parks, good golf courses.
Cons: Summer traffic, not very walkable.
Morris County
Pros: Proximity to NYC, Morristown, great food, walkable cities.
Cons: Expensive, far from the beach.
Ocean County
Pros: Beach proximity, lots to do outdoors, lots of exits off the parkway, Six Flags.
Cons: Heavy traffic in summer.
Passaic County
Pros: Convenience of being close to NYC and an hour from the beach, major local highways.
Cons: Lots of traffic, far drives for nightlife and dining.
Salem County
Pros: Plenty of open land and farms, lots to do outdoors, close to Philadelphia.
Cons: Bad public transportation, open land can lead to nothing to do.
Sussex County
Pros: Gorgeous landscape, mountains, Mountain Creek.
Cons: Very rural, cell service not great, far from the rest of NJ.
Union County
Pros: Close to NYC, good public transportation
Cons: Can be crowded.
Warren County
Pros: Gorgeous landscape, mountains, close access to Delaware Water Gap.
Cons: Growing influx of warehouses.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
