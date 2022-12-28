MONTGOMERY — A property manager is accused of renting out apartments and taking the money for herself without informing the owner.

Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, ran the scam at an apartment complex in Montgomery, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Officials did not immediately identify the apartment complex, but Gonzalez's LinkedIn profile shows she has been the property manager at the Princeton Hill Apartments in Montgomery since 2015.

According to McDonald, the property manager rented out apartments to unsuspecting tenants and forged the owner's signature on the leasing documents. Authorities say that for over two years, Gonzalez made more than $75,000 by collecting and keeping rent and security deposits from tenants who the owner didn't know were living at the apartment complex.

Gonzalez was arrested on Tuesday and was being held at Somerset County jail as of Wednesday, according to the prosecutor. She is charged with second-degree theft by deception and fourth-degree forgery.

New Jersey 101.5 was unable to obtain attorney information for Gonzalez on Wednesday evening.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

