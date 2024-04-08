🔵Procter and Gamble is recalling more than 8 million laundry detergent pods

🔵The outer packaging is defective which can lead to possible serious injuries

🔵The affected products were sold at major retailers in the U.S.

Procter and Gamble is recalling about 8.2 million liquid laundry detergent packets distributed in the U.S. due to risk of possible serious injuries.

Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods, and Ariel Pods packaged in flexible film bags that were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024, were sold at Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and other major retailer nationwide, as well as online at Amazon.com and other websites.

Ace recalled products (Procter and Gamble) Ace recalled products (Procter and Gamble) loading...

The outer packaging meant to prevent access to the contents can split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations if the contents of the laundry detergent packets are ingested, as well as posing a risk of skin or eye injuries, according to Procter and Gamble.

Ingestion of a large quantity of any surfactant-containing household cleaning products can cause death among individuals with underlying health issues, it added.

The recalled products range from bags with 12 to 39 laundry detergent packets and include the following:

Gain recalled products (Procter and Gamble) Gain recalled products (Procter and Gamble) loading...

• Gain Flings Original

• Tide Simply Pods Plus Oxi Boost

• Gain Flings Moonlight Breeze Scent

• Tide Pods Clean Breeze Scent

• Gain Flings Blissful Breeze Scent

• Tide Pods Free & Gentle

• Gain Flings Spring Daydream Scent

• Tide Pods Oxi

• Gain Flings Plus Ultra Oxi

• Tide Pods Ultra Oxi

• Gain Flings Plus Odor Defense

• Ace Pods Clean Breeze

• Tide Pods Original

• Ace Pods Spring Meadow

• Tide Pods Spring Meadow Scent

• Ariel Pods Alpine Breeze

• Tide Pods Light

Tide recalled products (Procter and Gamble) Tide recalled products (Procter and Gamble) loading...

So far, there have been no confirmed cases directly related to this packaging defect. But, the company has received four reports of children accessing the liquid laundry packets, three of which reported ingestion during the time that the recalled lots were sold, but it’s not known if these laundry packets came from the recalled bags.

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bags out of sight and reach of children and contact Procter and Gamble at 833-347-5764 for a full refund and a free replacement child-resistant bag. Consumers can also receive a cabinet lock for securing laundry materials.

Ariel recalled products (Procter and Gamble) Ariel recalled products (Procter and Gamble) loading...

Be sure to check the lot code on the bottom of the detergent bags to see if it’s part of the recall. Recalled lot codes are listed here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom