Princeton’s holiday events make this time of year magical

Princeton’s favorite time of the year is here and they are ready to host some fun holiday themed activities for the whole family.

Not only are these events fun and festive, but they give visitors from other parts of the state the opportunity to tour what is one of the most beautiful cities in New Jersey.

Visitors can explore the city of Princeton and its many historic sites such as the famous Nassau Hall.

Every Saturday & Sunday afternoon on the Square enjoy some extra holiday cheer!

While you’re here shopping, dining and crossing off all the gifts on your list you just might run into joyous carolers singing Acapella and Santa strolling from corner to corner.

Don’t miss all the action between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The musical feature is the Historic music choral group Spiced Punch, dressed in historical holiday finest, performing Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 from noon to 2 p.m.

On the 20th you can join your friends from the Jewish center of Princeton for the annual menorah lighting in Princeton.

It has been a tradition for many years to celebrate Hanukkah in Palmer Square and everyone’s invited for this ceremonial festivity. There will be great music and fun.

It all starts at 4 p.m. at the Nassau Inn patio at 10 Palmer square.

And for those of you who miss the tradition of caroling, you will want to be on the Palmer Square Green on Dec. 24 and 25 at 4:30 p.m.

The Christmas Eve Brass Band will lead the festivities, and attendees can expect a special visit from Santa after caroling!

This event is free and open to the public, so bring the whole family!

Princeton during the holidays is always something very special and an exciting time for all.

Make sure you don’t miss out on these fun filled experiences that Princeton has to offer!

