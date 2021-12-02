Princeton University imposes strict new COVID test mandate

Students returning to campus at Princeton University after Thanksgiving break will be subject to much stricter COVID-19 testing requirements.

University officials have moved the campus transmission risk from "moderate" to "high." The Princeton COVID-19 dashboard lists the number of campus cases up from six for the week ending 11/19, to 21 the week ending 11/26.

All undergraduate students will now have to submit to COVID testing two times per week, regardless of vaccination status. Graduate students are still permitted to test only once per week, if they are fully vaccinated.

Undergraduate students will now test twice per week regardless of vaccination status. Graduate students who are fully vaccinated will continue to test once per week, and those who are not fully vaccinated must test twice per week. - Princeton University

The rules are even more strict for student athletes. Any student participating in group practices and competitions must submit test results three times per week.

Princeton is also curtailing many of the festivals and student gatherings that are popular during the holidays, including events held off campus. Class and Eating Club formals, WinterFest, and Skate Night at Baker Rink.

Face coverings are also required in all indoor locations, including classrooms, dining halls and other gathering places regardless of vaccination status.

Princeton is among more than a dozen colleges and universities in New Jersey that require students to be fully vaccinated to attend classes on campus, but their testing policy is among the strictest in the state.

The university is recommending all staff and students get a booster dose of COVID vaccine, but has not made it a requirement.

Where NJ's 'red wave' of the 2021 election was reddest In 2017, Gov. Phil Murphy won the election by 14.1 percentage points, a margin exceeding 303,000. His re-election was much closer, an 84,000-vote, 3.2-point victory. He and others talked about a ‘red wave’ of Republican voters in the electorate, and certified results show which counties turned red most.

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.