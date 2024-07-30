FBI in NJ is looking for armed women who robbed Princeton bank

💰 A Princeton bank was robbed on Sunday afternoon

PRINCETON — Authorities are looking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who robbed a bank in Princeton on Sunday afternoon.

A woman robbed the TD Bank at around 2 p.m., Sunday, July 28, at 883 Route 206, in Princeton, according to the FBI Newark Trenton Resident Agency and the Princeton Police Department.

The FBI and Princeton police are looking for this armed woman who robbed a TD Bank in Princeton (FBI Newark) The FBI and Princeton police are looking for this armed woman who robbed a TD Bank in Princeton (FBI Newark) loading...

FBI investigators said the woman walked into the bank, handed a teller a note demanding cash, and warned the teller against sounding the alarm.

She pulled a handgun out of her pants pocket, pointed it at a teller, and then instructed two other tellers to go into the bank vault to gather more money.

The woman left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen on surveillance video walking near the Princeton Bottle King, at 775 Route 206.

The FBI said that according to witnesses, the woman was wearing a white t-shirt, tan pants, open-toe shoes, a medical mask, a blue baseball cap with a white logo, and red prescription sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the bank robbery is asked to call the FBI Newark at 973-792-3000, or the Princeton Police Department at 609-921-2100, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

