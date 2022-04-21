UNION (Union Co.) — A takeout and delivery restaurant and a dissatisfied customer each say the other engaged in the practice of "doxxing," or publishing an adversary's personal information online, following a delayed order earlier this month.

NJ.com reports that on April 7, the Union restaurant Get Stuffed Jersey, which specializes in stuffed pretzels and pretzel pizzas among a large menu, received a delivery order from a Montclair resident who goes by the display name Joe Stephen on Facebook, but identified himself as Joseph Baranoff in a text message exchange with the eatery.

The customer contacted the restaurant about 45 minutes after ordering to check the status of his food, and after a brief back-and-forth, received a response from someone NJ.com identified as Get Stuffed owner Sandy Wallace saying "would you like us to ask somebody to jump into a helicopter for you."

Get our free mobile app

"Its [sic] rush hour and pouring outside ... don't be a douche bag," another response from the restaurant read, according to screenshots posted by Joe Stephen to Facebook.

Townsquare Media New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow predicted on the morning of April 7 that "there could be some downpours, leading to ponding and minor flooding issues" that afternoon.

NJ.com reported that the food from Get Stuffed did eventually arrive about an hour after the order was placed, but the encounter did not end there.

Some of the customer's initial screenshots posted to Facebook included the phone number of the delivery driver, as well as his own address, but NJ.com reported those images were taken down.

Subsequently posted by Get Stuffed but also since deleted, according to the NJ.com report, were the customer's address and phone number.

The customer has since filed a police report and met with a lawyer, according to NJ.com. And for its part, Get Stuffed made light of the exchange by saying it would be offering a "helicopter" pizza, but that post has also been taken down.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.