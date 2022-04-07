NJ’s drought-buster continues: Rain and t-storms return Thursday

The Bottom Line

On Wednesday, parts of New Jersey (mainly to the south) picked up a solid inch or two of rainfall.

On Thursday, parts of New Jersey (mainly to the north) are also expected to get an inch or two of rainfall.

Given our precipitation deficit since the start of the year and spiraling drought concerns, the wet weather is a very good thing. Although with the ground and waterways becoming increasingly saturated, there could be some ponding and minor flooding issues.

After several hours of miserable weather on Thursday, our weather turns considerably less soggy and unsettled heading into the weekend.

Looking for a big warmup? We should see 70s (at least) by the middle of next week.

Thursday

It will not be a "total washout". In fact, we should make it through the entire morning rush with dry weather.

Expect 40s, clouds, and some fog as you step out the door Thursday morning.

Scattered rain will start to light up radar again by late Thursday morning, spreading from southwest to northeast between about 8 a.m. and Noon. (It is possible that Shore points stay dry until the afternoon, based on the trajectory of this first round of raindrops.)

The most widespread, steadiest, and potentially heaviest rain will arrive Thursday afternoon, through the evening hours. There could be some downpours, leading to ponding and minor flooding issues. Rumbles of thunder are possible. It will be breezy, if not windy, too.

High temperatures will be limited to the lower to mid 50s Thursday. That is below normal for early April. (Average highs are now at 60 degrees.) But you have to admire Mother Nature's consistency - this will be the sixth day in a row with temperatures basically in that 50s zone.

Thursday evening will remain pretty wet, with rain coming to an end by about Midnight. Skies will clear overnight, with cool low temperatures in the mid 40s.

Friday

A much happier forecast.

I can't rule out a stray shower or two, mainly early or late. Otherwise, I'm pleased to lean optimistic on Friday's forecast. Mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures, peaking in the lower 60s. A light southwest breeze.

Saturday

We move into the weekend cooling down again. However, it won't be entirely unpleasant.

A few sprinkles may push through New Jersey for the first half of Saturday. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the seasonable upper 50s.

Sunday

The cooler, although brighter, day of the weekend. Partly sunny, breezy, and lower 50s.

The Extended Forecast

All signs are pointing toward a warmup for the first half of next week. My latest outlook puts Monday in the 60s and Tuesday in the 70s. (FYI, New Jersey's last day of widespread 70s was March 19th.)

The temperature forecast gets muddled starting Wednesday. The GFS model favors the introduction of an on-shore breeze, pulling temperatures downward again. However, the Euro goes full-on blast furnace, pushing thermometers into the 80s. Quite the difference of opinion there.

And that's an excellent example of why I only publish a 5 day forecast here on the web and in our app. Too much uncertainty to look 7-10 days out with any kind of specificity or accuracy.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.