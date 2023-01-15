Pregnant woman among 2 shot on busy NJ highway

WOODBRIDGE — A pregnant woman and a man in a vehicle were hit by gunfire in a shooting along Route 1 on Saturday night.

Bullets riddled two vehicles at the intersection of South Inman Avenue and Route 1 in Woodbridge around 5:43 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

A pregnant woman and a man in one of the vehicles were each shot once. Wounded, they drove nearly three miles north and stopped at the Linden Home Depot parking lot.

Linden police said on social media that the two stopped at the Home Depot as they made their way to a hospital. Officers met the victims there and treated their injuries at the scene. They were taken to a hospital for more help and are expected to survive.

The other vehicle drove half a mile north and stopped at the Sansone Toyota dealership. While it was struck by gunfire, no one in the vehicle was injured. It's not clear how many people were in the vehicle.

The prosecutor's office in a statement said the investigation is "active and ongoing." It's not clear if there was more than one shooter or where the shots came from.

Investigators are asking for surveillance footage from the area. Anyone with video can reach out to Woodbridge police Det. Eric Manresa at 732-634-7700 or MCPO Det. Michelle Coppola at 732-745-3477.

