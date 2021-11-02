Pregnant NJ woman gets married at hospital, 45 minutes after water breaks

Talk about a quickie wedding.

A pregnant bride from East Brunswick arrived at Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center in preterm labor on Sunday afternoon.

Racquel M. Bruno and her husband, Raymond Bansemer were supposed to get married on Halloween but nature had a change in plans. So, 45 minutes after Racquel's water broke, they had a 4 p.m. wedding ceremony in the labor and delivery unit.

Racquel Bruno and Raymond Bansemer marry at HMH Raritan Bay Medical Center before the birth of their child. Photo Credit: HMH Raritan Bay Medical Center

Because they both wanted to be married before the birth of their child, there was no time to waste. One of residents at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Nadia Aurora quickly, went online to get her license to perform weddings.

Bruno and Bansemer got their wish. The bride, dressed in a hospital gown, a white sheet, socks, a small bouquet of yellow flowers, and Bansemer, donned in a suit, had their masked Halloween wedding at the hospital.

Hospital spokeswoman Theresa Dowd said that while there have been other weddings in the hospital before, this is the first one in the labor and delivery unit.

She said the Raritan Bay team had a cake for the newly married Mr. and Mrs. Bansemer to celebrate.

Dowd said Mrs. Bansemer gave birth to a healthy baby girl, 5 lbs, 5 oz on Monday, November 1 at 4:16 p.m. The baby's name has not been released.

Her due date was Dec. 6, said Dowd.

Racquel and Raymond Bansemer with their newborn baby girl at HMH Raritan Bay Medical Center