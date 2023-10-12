Pregame ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ at this NJ mall

“Are you ready for it?”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is on its way to theaters across the country. If you listen closely, you can hear Swifties across the Garden State getting their friendship bracelets ready.

The much anticipated, over three-hour recording of Swift’s most recent tour is set to hit the screens Friday, Oct. 13. Yes, of course, it would be on the 13th, it’s Taylor’s favorite number after all!

In addition to dressing up as your favorite T. Swift era (yours truly would be going as Taylor in the Blank Space video), Bridgewater Commons is giving you another way to get pumped.

They’re hosting a pre-show party from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the mall’s Center Court on the 13th.

In other words, they’ve got a Black Space, baby, so be prepared to Shake It Off in the mall's court.

MyCentralJersey describes the party:

Whether you've got coveted opening-day tickets or not, dress in your concert best − sequins, fringe, sundresses, cowboy boots and friendship bracelets − to dance and sing along to favorite Taylor Swift songs. Partygoers can make friendship bracelets and step into an Eras-inspired 360-degree video booth to share the moment with friends.

The booth will help you remember the night All Too Well.

It gets even better than friendship bracelets and singalongs:

Those at the party can enter to win a grand-prize private showing of the film at the AMC dine-in theater at Commons. Secondary prizes including movie tickets with an AMC gift card and a Taylor Swift-inspired gift bag. No purchase is required for the event or to enter.

It sounds like a fun time, "baby, just say 'yes'."

