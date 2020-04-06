Prayers (in cars), heartfelt thanks for NJ’s COVID-19 frontline workers

New Jersey residents are showing its appreciation for health care workers, doctors and nurses and first-responders on the front lines in the battle against COVID 19.

Rachael Bagliani of the Coastal Christian church in Ocean City organized a salute to the workers at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, and said on her Facebook page that 500 cars showed up with "hundreds and hundreds" of people inside the vehicles on Saturday night .

"Thank you to the hundreds of people who came out to lift our hospital, our patients and our staff up in prayer. Words cannot begin to express the gratitude we feel and the impact you made tonight," the hospital wrote on its Facebook page.

Bagliani told the Press of Atlantic City that her church is planning similar shows of support for AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona.

Monmouth County Freeholders sign of appreciation in Millstone (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

Monmouth County freeholders are showing their appreciation for essential workers by way of 15 electronic message boards set up around the county, including near all hospitals flashing the message "thank you to all essential personnel for all you do."

Freeholder director Tom Arnone told New Jersey 101.5 he was inspired after seeing a billboard with a similar message and thought of utilizing the county's portable electronic message boards. He said he thought it would be a great way to honor all the "true heroes."

"I brought it to my administrator on Monday, spoke to my fellow freeholders. They were were all 100% in agreement" with the idea," Arnone said.

"We can't thank them enough for what they're doing and I'll continue to do it. Any possible way I can show a thank you to them I will definitely move forward on and my board is 100% supportive of that. The county thanks the most important part of the people right now, that is our health care workers and emergency service workers," Arnone said.

Arnone was able to use his connections as public works and road department liaison to gather up all the boards and place them. It was important to Arnone that they be placed near hospitals.

Other recent gestures of thanks and support:

• Three New Jersey Girl Scout troops are helping the frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 by using cookie money to buy needed gloves.

• Several distilleries are helping to make hand sanitizer for medical workers and first-responders.

• St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is responding to the coronavirus crisis by making pet food available on a drive thru basis at its Madison location.

• Old Bridges' George Gough has started a Facebook group called "Operation: Old Bridge Neighbors Unite," which is collecting food and donations to help residents in need during the pandemic.

• Jenni “JWoww” Farley of Jersey Shore fame teamed up with Eat Clean Bro, and together they donated 500 prepared meals to the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Monmouth County Sheriff's Dept. thanks workers at the testing center at the PNC Bank Arts Center (Sheriff Shaun Golden)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

