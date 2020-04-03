I know you think you need a drink during this self isolation nightmare. But actually there’s a much better use for that grain alcohol. Hopewell New Jersey’s Sourland Mountain Distillery has decided that instead of pumping out more beverages for people, they will devote their time the resources of their distillery exclusively to producing hand sanitizer for medical workers.

Before they decided to turn from the distillery into a hand sanitizer factory, Sourland produced specialty craft spirits like apple brandy bourbon and vodka. Then, like other companies in New Jersey, they selflessly decided to put their alcohol to a more important use.

According to their press release, Ray Disch, founder/CEO of Sourland Mountain Spirits (SMS) said “Within two weeks, our non-GMO, neutral grain went from helping people celebrate life to helping save it,” Disch continued, “I’ve been told that when life gives you lemons, you should make lemonade – but that doesn’t work nearly as well against COVID-19 as our 80-percent-alcohol hand sanitizer.”

Here is a list, taken from the SMS press release of all of the distilleries in New Jersey who are now producing hand sanitizers. Thank you so much to these New Jersey companies who are giving of themselves and their profits to help all of us stay safe and virus free.

New Jersey distillers that have started producing hand sanitizers to protect us from COVID-19:

