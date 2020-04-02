Wednesday on the our show, we got a call from George Gough from Old Bridge. George has started a Facebook group called "Operation: Old Bridge Neighbors Unite", which is collecting food and donations to help residents in need during the pandemic. It's caring, energetic people like George that actually make a difference every day and give people hope. More than the monetary assistance or help feeding people, it's the spirit of George and all the people that volunteer to help, that restore faith in humanity for all of us. Here's the page if you'd like to help.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Celebrities with the coronavirus

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​