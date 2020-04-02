A lot of you may have thought that Jenni “Jwoww” Farley of Jersey Shore fame was all about GTL—(remember? “Gym, Tan, Laundry?”) Boy, were you wrong. Farley, a Monmouth County resident decided she wanted to do something nice for Monmouth county hospital workers, so she teamed up with one of the prominent New Jersey meal prep service, Eat Clean Bro, and together they donated 500 prepared meals to the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune last week.

According to an article in the Asbury Park Press, Farley, who is a Monmouth County resident told the USA Today Network, “I wanted to help them directly to show appreciation for them, so they know we are truly thinking of them during these very difficult times for everybody.”

Eat Clean Bro is a Freehold-based company so they’re really feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monmouth County residents. They’re perfect partner for “Jwoww” in this endeavor because their chef-prepared meals are free of processed food, chemicals, and preservatives. Thankfully, there are many people all of the country going out of their way to try to help hospital workers by sending them gifts of meals. Pairing up with Eat Clean Bro was a logical choice for Farley because of their fresh and natural ingredient-based menus.

A huge Thank you to Jenni and Eat Clean Bro. Let’s hope that many more people in New Jersey will follow your lead and continue to consider the needs of New Jersey’s hospital workers who are on the frontlines of this crisis.

