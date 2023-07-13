Powerball grows to $875M — enough to buy NJ man’s private island home

How many times have you dreamed about owning a private island? Wouldn't it be amazing to wake up in the morning to ocean views and then go for a leisurely swim in the perfect water outside your private dock, deck, and helicopter pad?

Wesley Williford at Frank Taylor Real Estate Inc via Zillow Wesley Williford at Frank Taylor Real Estate Inc via Zillow loading...

A New Jersey doctor had the home built just a quarter mile outside of Marathon Key in Florida and it's going for the amazing price of just $16.5 million.

Seriously, that's only a fraction of the money that you'll have if you win the Powerball lottery, which has grown to its third-largest-ever jackpot for this weekend's drawing after no players won Wednesday's game.

Saturday's drawing comes with a jackpot annuity value of $875 million, or $441.9 million cash.

Even if you don't win, with a 20% down payment of $3.3 million, your monthly mortgage payment will be just north of $100,000. Not too shabby for your paradise on Earth, right?

Although it's on a lot less land than I'd want for a back and front yard and I'm not so sure I'd be comfortable in bad weather. Well, even if that's not in the budget right now, never hurts to dream a little and see how the other side lives.

Here's a gallery of the pics from the listing posted on Zillow:

