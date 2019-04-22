Power out for thousands in Union County Monday

UPDATE: ​As of just after 1 p.m., 2,800 PSE&G customers remained without power. About half of those still off-line were in Clark.

PSE&G was investigating the source of a power outage on Monday afternoon, impacting about 9,000 customers in Union County around noon.

Cranford made up about 41% of the outage, with 4,000 customers. The other areas hardest hit were Clark, Roselle Park and Westfield. The utility company had no word on what had caused the situation.

According to the online outage map, the earliest estimated restoration for customers in Cranford was just before 2 p.m., and the latest was around 5 p.m.

Cranford dogs in the dark (The Barker Lounge Cranford via Instagram)

At least one business impacted by the outage was able to share a lighthearted moment. The Barker Lounge in Cranford, a doggy daycare provider, shared photos on Instagram of some pups in the dark, wearing glow-sticks as collars.

To see the full PSE&G outage map, click here .

