Port Authority wants NJ’s input for Newark Airport advisory panel

NEWARK — Regular travelers through Newark Liberty International Airport and residents who live near the airport are being encouraged to apply for spots in an advisory group the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey plans to convene next month.

The Newark Liberty International Airport Advisory Council, according to a Port Authority release Wednesday, will be comprised of 15 to 21 members and will meet quarterly, over a 12-month pilot program beginning in November.

The Port Authority hopes to enlist a "cross-section of participants from among airport travelers, business owners, community members and local residents," the release said.

Panel members will be asked to update EWR management on operations and their community impacts as well as customer service, taking input from local neighborhoods. In turn, the Port Authority said the airport will attempt to use the panel to better inform the public on projects, initiatives, and varied opportunities.

To apply, click here or pick up an application at any one of the three EWR terminals. Completed forms can be emailed to EWRAC@panynj.gov or mailed to the address at the bottom of the last page.

Applications must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

