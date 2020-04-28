Port Authority officer injured during crash investigation

JERSEY CITY — A Port Authority police officer was seriously injured while investigating a crash on Route 139 early Tuesday morning, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

The officer was responding to a crash on the eastbound side of the highway, near Palisades Avenue in Jersey City between the Pulaski Skyway and the Holland Tunnel, when he was struckm resulting in multiple injuries to those on the scene, according to Suarez.

Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues told New Jersey 101.5 the officer was assisting Jersey City police at a crash scene around 12:30 a.m. when another car driven by a woman hit empty police vehicles already on scene and the officer.

Rodrigues said the officer was hospitalized and an arrest has been made.

Pictures by RLS Metro Breaking News show an overturned vehicle at the crash scene.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Route 139 east was closed overnight and remained closed as of 7:15 a.m. for an investigation. Long delays developed on the eastbound Pulaski Skyway heading east approaching the Tonnelle Circle and Route 139.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: