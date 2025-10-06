Pork is one of my favorite meats.

Roast pork, grilled chops, pulled pork...all outstanding.

As you've been hearing over the past few weeks, Jodi and I make a weekly trip to the Amish market in Kingston. One of the best new cuts of meat that we've discovered is the 'pork neck filet'.

Sliced thin, tender and delicious, it's become a staple.

We started with serving a roll up with sage, lemon and garlic. Then Jodi mentioned, why not a cheesesteak? I can tell you the Philly style cheesesteak with pork may be the best sandwich ever.

Spadea's Pork Cheesesteak

I started with a medium-sized white onion, cut in half and sliced thinly.

Then I heated a non-stick pan (no Teflon!) and added some beef tallow. Once the tallow melts, add the sliced onions.

When the onions start to brown and turn translucent, push them to one side of the pan. Then add your meat.

I first chopped the thin slices of pork neck on our new titanium cutting board. Once the pork is mostly brown, it's time to add the cheese.

I took roughly chopped cheese (yes, all the leftover cheese was included) and mixed it into the meat. Add some sea salt, ground black pepper and red pepper flakes. I also added some garlic powder.

Cover and lower the heat to allow the cheese to melt. The trick is to add a little water when the heat is high after first adding cheese and cover right away, the steam will help fully melt the cheese.

Mix all the onions, meat and cheese and place in a bowl. I added the mix to some toasted sourdough (yes, I buttered it first!).

Then I added some hot peppers, sliced half-sour pickles and a little organic ketchup. Delicious.

It's the best home version of a cheesesteak that I've had, is it OK to call it a Cheesepork?

