The 20 largest cities in New Jersey — then and now

🔵 These are the 20 largest cities in NJ

🔵 The rankings have changed over the years

New Jersey cities are not dying. They're growing. But some are growing faster than others.

New Jersey 101.5 compared population data from the U.S. Census from 2012 and 2022 to rank the Top 20 most populated cities in New Jersey.

The list has changed over those 10 years.

Get our free mobile app

Top 20 largest cities in New Jersey These are the 20 largest municipalities in New Jersey. The municipalities on the list have changed over the years. We used U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-year estimates to compare the Top 20 in 2012 to 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

As you can see, the 20th largest city in 2012 was East Orange with a population of 64,356. But the city has gained popularity over the past 10 years, moving into the 17th largest city spot in 2022 with a population of 68,879, an increase of 4,523 people.

On the flip side, the 20th largest city in 2022 was Old Bridge with a population of 67,113. However, in 2012, there were 65,398 living in the township, making it the 18th largest city in New Jersey. Even though it dropped two spots to 20th place 10 years later, the population increased by 1,715 people.

More people still want to live in Newark. It was the largest city in New Jersey in 2012 with a population of 276,478 and again in 2022 with a population of 307,355, an increase of 30,877 people.

The same held for Jersey City. It was the second-largest city in New Jersey in 2012 and again in 2022. In 2012, 248,435 people were living there. Over a decade, 39,464 moved in, increasing the population to 287,899 in 2022.

Paterson and Elizabeth were the third and fourth largest cities in New Jersey respectively in both 2012 and 2022, as well.

However, in 2012, Edison Township was the fifth largest city in the state population-wise, but in 2022, that honor went to Lakewood.

These NJ town are getting poorer In these 20 municipalities in New Jersey, the median household income has decreased or grown the least in a decade. The data is based on U.S. Census' American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates for the years 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt