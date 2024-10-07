Popular salad restaurant opening several NJ locations

The fast-casual restaurant chain out of New York, Just Salad, is opening another New Jersey location, this time in Freehold.

Just Salad has a pretty simple premise:

“offer healthy, affordable, climate-conscious, and mouth-wateringly delicious meals. We were just salad, but we were damn good salad.”

Just Salad via Facebook

The chain offers a variety of salads (excuse me, damn good salads!), warm bowls, wraps, and smoothies. You can check out their full menu (which recently added Impossible Chicken as one of their proteins) on their website.

A spokesperson from Just Salad said,

Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and sustainability to the Freehold Township community.

If you’re wondering about their “mission of sustainability,” the chain aims to be eco-friendly.

Courtesy Just Salad

According to their website,

While our mouthwatering menus change, our commitment to reuse stays the same. Since we opened in 2006, we've helped guests to reduce their environmental impact with our reusable bowls.

They also have several “climate-smart” partners.

The new restaurant will be located at Freehold Marketplace on West Main Street. They are hopeful that the restaurant will be open in early 2026.

Just Salad via Facebook

Just Salad opened a Garden State spot earlier in 2024 at the Brook 36 shopping center on rt 35 in Wall. Another location is expected to open later this year on rt 35 in Shrewsbury, bringing them up to 12 (and eventually, hopefully more) New Jersey restaurants in all.

Just Salad

In total, they have over 80 restaurants across Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.