Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location

HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey.

NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s legacy trade, the New York diner, and reinvented it as this winning combination: diner dishes in dumpling form, according to the website.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is expected to open sometime this month at 514 Washington St., Hoboken, according to the Manhattan store.

There are so many delectable dumpling combinations of flavors to choose from whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even dessert.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop (Photo: BDS)

Some dumpling flavors include The Reuben, Philly Cheesesteak, bacon cheeseburger, lamb Gyro with tzatziki, peanut butter and jelly, three blend cheeseburger, pastrami, buffalo ranch chicken, chicken parmesan, crispy shrimp scampi, crispy port, short rib stacked, pepperoni pizza, mac n’ cheese, Maryland Crab Cake, and crab and shrimp. Each order comes with four dumplings.

Veggie dumpling flavors include ginger chicken, The Impossible Burger, Thai peanut chicken, cheeseburger, and Asian veggie, all plant-based.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop (Photo: BDS)

Breakfast dumplings include four per order. The flaky croissant-shaped dumplings feature either bacon, egg and cheese or sausage, egg and cheese flavors.

Dessert dumpling flavors include caramel apple, dark melted, and vanilla chocolate.

Crispy dessert dumplings feature three each of apple, Nutella, dark melted chocolate, and warm fresh berries, served with a choice of vanilla or chocolate chip ice cream.

If you like spring rolls, the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop has them. Two per order include Reuben, Philly Cheesesteak, lobster and shrimp, and roasted duck. Coming soon: pastrami, Impossible, and lamb gyro.

There are also grab-n-go items as well as a catering menu.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop (Photo: BDS)

Hours:

Mon - Thurs: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Fri - Sun: Open 24 hours

BDS will feature 22 flavors of dumplings 24 hours a day on Friday and Saturday, according to its website. The first featured product will highlight the diner and Chinese culture.

BDS expects to open other New Jersey locations soon in Newark, Princeton, Bergen County, Montclair, and New Brunswick.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

