Popular NYC burger joint comes home to New Jersey

That may seem like a confusing headline, so let me explain. Kevin Rezvani, a New Jersey native started 7th Street Burger in the East Village, and it’s been so popular that he has brought the concept back home to the Garden State.

He told NJ.com, “I’m from New Jersey,” Rezvani said. “It just like made sense to come back.”

The new Hoboken location is the first 7th Street Burger outside or New York City (where they have 10 stores).

Their smash-burger-style patties are served with cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and house sauce. Pretty simple, right?

The menu is streamlined, offering burgers, cheeseburgers, Impossible burgers, fries, and loaded fries. Other than sodas, that’s it. No chicken sandwiches or nuggets, no onion rings or milkshakes. Just the basics, and it has proven to be a popular approach.

Did I mention how cheap the burgers are? It’s just $6.50 for a cheeseburger, $9.50 for a double cheeseburger. Fries are $4.00 and loaded beef fries are $11.50.

Hoboken Girl described the Hoboken location like this:

This spot is a casual, grab-and-go spot; a quintessential take-out burger joint with limited menu items and even fewer tables. There are four burger options: single cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, single vegan Impossible™ burger, and double vegan Impossible™ burger. Anyone who’s ever struggled with indecision will find their new favorite spot at 7th Street.

They’re open from noon til midnight five days a week, staying open until 3 AM on Friday and Saturday nights.

