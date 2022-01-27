Popular New Jersey restaurant to offer franchise opportunities

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, brunch, and lunch chain of restaurants, is planning on expanding by franchising their concept.

Turning Point started in Little Silver and has grown to 21 locations throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware (13 of them are in New Jersey). One of the unique characteristics of the chain is that they close at 3 PM; they are only open for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

The company says that the limited hours make owning a franchise even more attractive, by offering a better quality of life for the owner as well as the employees. "Our franchisees can say goodbye to working 80-hour weeks and say hello to spending more time with their loved ones and controlling their financial destiny."

Still interested? Now comes the financial part: if you want to own one of the franchises, you better have some money; according to a statement, the initial investment to become a Turning Point franchisee ranges from $695,000 - $1,195,000, which includes an initial franchise fee of $45,000.

Turning Point will provide its franchisees with everything from site selection assistance to construction and design management, on-site visits and coaching, extensive training programs, and cutting-edge technology to help them thrive. Ok, I’m out.

They also recommend that applicants have experience in the restaurant business: The brand is looking to attract experienced and sophisticated restaurant operators with deep community ties and a track record of building successful teams.

For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit their website or email them here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

