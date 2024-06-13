BIG Chicken Parm at LITTLE Buca in Little Silver, NJ

Another gem was discovered in the fourth NJ region, the Shore. Yes, there are four regions in the Garden State, NOT three.

Jodi and I met our friends Debbie and Jon at a tucked-away gem that is cash-only and BYOB called Little Buca.

From go, the place was great. Friendly and knowledgeable wait staff, owners, Stephanie and Joe who are active participants in the service and food preparation, and an energetic, but somehow relaxed atmosphere.

The meal was a hit from the minute we sat down with the chef's "amuse-bouche" consisting of a soft garlic knot and zucchini chips served with pieces of parm Reggiano.

The four of us decided to share appetizers and three entrées. The seafood salad,

burrata appetizer, chicken Francese,

spicy vodka penne,

and the chicken parm.

Wow. We will be back to this Monmouth County gem in Little Silver.

