Popular New Jersey brunch restaurant will now offer franchises

Apparently the concept of a restaurant that only serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch is proving to be a popular one, as Turning Point has announced its first franchise agreement.

There are already 21 Turning Points in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware (13 are in NJ).

The 22nd, coming to Montgomery County, PA, specifically, Upper Dublin, will be the first franchised location.

In a statement the company said Turning Point reimagines the breakfast, brunch, and lunch experience by offering unique, creatively designed, seasonal options in an environment that feels like home.

The restaurants are open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The company says that the limited hours make owning a franchise even more attractive, by offering a better quality of life for the owner as well as the employees. "Our franchisees can say goodbye to working 80-hour weeks and say hello to spending more time with their loved ones and controlling their financial destiny."

Some of Turning Point’s menu offerings include Avocado Smash Benny, Yankee Shrimp & Cheddar Grits, 'OMG' French Toast, along with French press coffee that is ground per order.

Kirk Ruoff founded Turning Point in 1998 in Little Silver.

"For the last 23 years, we have perfected our skill to create this special concept, and we are seeking talented, hard-working people to help us grow," said Ruoff. "We are looking for high-performing, family-oriented restaurant operators with deep ties to the community to represent and carry out Turning Point's values."

If you want to be a franchisee, you better have a lot of money; according to a statement, the initial investment to become a Turning Point franchisee ranges from $695,000 - $1,195,000, which includes an initial franchise fee of $45,000.

The new location is scheduled to open sometime in May.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

