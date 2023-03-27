Popular Mexican restaurant expands in New Jersey

Los Barbaros Birria, a popular Belmar Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos, is opening a new location in Asbury Park, with plans for a third one in Brick.

According to Tap Into Asbury Park, the restaurant serves a variety of Tijuana-style cuisine, including tortuga birria, noodle birria, pizzabirria, quesabirrias, mulitas and more. I don’t know about you, but they sound delicious to me.

Owner Edwin Vazquez told Patch.com,

I want to be like the Mexican version of In-and-Out burger," he told Patch. "I grew up in Asbury Park; I live in Asbury Park and I got my start serving my tacos out of my home to friends. The business just grew from there. I always wanted to return to Asbury and open a place here. Business has been good.

One of his most popular dishes is the noodle birria, quesabirrias and ramen soaking in birria consome, with the consome for dipping the quesabirria and then eating the ramen noodles. (The quesabirria is a Tijuana specialty).

The Asbury Park Press reports that Vazquez hopes to have the Asbury Park location up and running by Cinco de Mayo so he can throw a big party.

In addition to the new Asbury Park location and the planned one in Brick, Vazquez is hoping to expand to East Brunswick and, ultimately, Manhattan, telling APP.com,

Our goal is to have a location in Manhattan … We want to have closer locations to all our customers [because] all our customers, we are family. We want to be near the people.

