Popular Korean BBQ chain is opening more New Jersey locations
Kpot, the popular Asian hot pot/Korean BBQ chain is opening five new locations in New Jersey in the coming months.
The planned restaurants will be in Hazlet, Kearny, Secaucus, South Plainfield, and Toms River, making New Jersey the state with the most (10) locations.
From their website:
Since opening our first location in 2018, KPOT has become a crowd favorite for traditional Korean Barbeque and Hot Pot. We are consistently highly recognized for excellent food, ambiance, and service.
KPOT is a unique, hands-on all-you-can-eat dining experience that merges traditional Asian Hot Pot with Korean BBQ flavors – but modernized with a full bar and a nightlife-like atmosphere. Come join our cultural revolution!
Hot pot is an Asian cooking method prepared with a simmering soup stock Hot pot is an Asian cooking method, prepared with a simmering pot of soup stock at the dining table, containing a variety of East Asian foodstuffs and ingredients.
While the hot pot is kept simmering, ingredients are placed into the pot and are cooked at the table, in a manner similar to fondue. Typical hot pot dishes include thinly sliced meat, leaf vegetables, mushrooms, wontons, egg dumplings, tofu, and seafood.
In addition to the hot pot selections, Kpot also features Korean BBQ (“bringing K-Town to your town”) items, as well.
The BBQ selections feature beef, chicken, seafood, pork, and vegetable options.
The new restaurants are just listed as “coming soon” with no firm dates for opening.
